Rhodes will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Vikings look to determine the extent of the right hamstring injury he suffered in the team's 24-17 win over the Packers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rhodes sustained the injury in the fourth quarter and appeared to be in obvious pain as he exited the field. Expect the Vikings to provide an update on Rhodes' condition later Monday or Tuesday, but his status for the Week 13 game against the Patriots is tentatively up in the air. Holton Hill served as the primary replacement Sunday after Rhodes' departure.