Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: MRI on tap
Rhodes will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Vikings look to determine the extent of the right hamstring injury he suffered in the team's 24-17 win over the Packers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rhodes sustained the injury in the fourth quarter and appeared to be in obvious pain as he exited the field. Expect the Vikings to provide an update on Rhodes' condition later Monday or Tuesday, but his status for the Week 13 game against the Patriots is tentatively up in the air. Holton Hill served as the primary replacement Sunday after Rhodes' departure.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Exits with leg injury•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Clear of injury designation•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Expected to be 100 percent after bye•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Active Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Adds severity to questionable status•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....