Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: No interceptions in 2019
Rhodes recorded 63 tackles (54 solo), six pass breakups and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season contests in 2019. He added 10 tackles (seven solo) and two pass breakups in the Vikings' two playoff games.
The veteran cornerback set a career high in tackles in 2019 as opposing teams became more willing to throw his way, a statistic representative of Rhodes' diminishing effectiveness in coverage. The Vikings could save up to $10.5 million in 2020 should they elect to cut Rhodes loose.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings released his updated overall Dynasty rankings.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.