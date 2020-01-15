Rhodes recorded 63 tackles (54 solo), six pass breakups and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season contests in 2019. He added 10 tackles (seven solo) and two pass breakups in the Vikings' two playoff games.

The veteran cornerback set a career high in tackles in 2019 as opposing teams became more willing to throw his way, a statistic representative of Rhodes' diminishing effectiveness in coverage. The Vikings could save up to $10.5 million in 2020 should they elect to cut Rhodes loose.