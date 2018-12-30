Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Not playing Week 17
Rhodes (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Bears.
The designation comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that Rhodes has toughed out a variety of injuries this season and that the game holds considerable importance for the Vikings' postseason hopes. The shutdown corner's absence leaves Mackensie Alexander to start opposite Tre Waynes versus Chicago.
