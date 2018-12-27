Rhodes (groin) did not practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rhodes sustained a groin injury during last week's win over Detroit, and has not participated in practice since. The veteran will make every effort to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bears, as it amounts to a must-win game for the Vikings -- but if Rhodes were to miss any time, expect Mackensie Alexander to draw the start at right cornerback.

