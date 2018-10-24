Rhodes did not practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Rhodes exited Sunday's win over the Jets with what was reported as a sprained ankle, but the shutdown cornerback's injury has been clarified to be a foot issue. Coach Mike Zimmer called Rhodes' chances of suiting up in Week 8 "pretty good," Chad Graff of The Athletic reports, but his participation in practice this week nonetheless warrants monitoring. Rhodes' presence would be a big boost to the Vikings defense, which will attempt to contain a New Orleans' air attack led by Michael Thomas on Sunday.

