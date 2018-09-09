Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: On track to play Week 1
Rhodes (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is in line to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After he was limited in the Vikings' first two practice sessions of the week, Rhodes was a full participant Friday, which was likely enough to convince the team he would be good to go for the weekend. Assuming Rhodes does in fact avoid in the inactive list for Week 1, he'll likely be tasked with shadowing the 49ers' top wideout, Marquise Goodwin, for most of the day.
