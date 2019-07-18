Rhodes (groin) participated in the Vikings' June minicamp, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

This groin issue forced Rhodes to miss the 2018 finale against Chicago. It was just the latest of a laundry list of injuries he sustained last season, including ankle and foot problems as well as two separate hamstring issues. Regardless, Rhodes only missed two contests last season and racked up 47 tackles (41 solo), seven pass breakups and an interception.

