Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Plays solid in tough loss
Rhodes finished Sunday's loss to the Bears with eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection.
Still without an interception in 2019, Rhodes remains a solid option in IDP formats. His eight tackles at Soldier Field were a season-high. Looking ahead, he and the Vikings will play the Giants in Week 5 and need to get back on track following a tough divisional loss to the Bears.
