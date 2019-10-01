Rhodes finished Sunday's loss to the Bears with eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection.

Still without an interception in 2019, Rhodes remains a solid option in IDP formats. His eight tackles at Soldier Field were a season-high. Looking ahead, he and the Vikings will play the Giants in Week 5 and need to get back on track following a tough divisional loss to the Bears.

