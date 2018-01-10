Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Practices in full Wednesday
Rhodes (foot) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Despite missing a practice during the Vikings' bye week, Rhodes was able to power through the leg injury in the first session of divisional-round prep. On the season, the starting cornerback notched 56 tackles (44 solo) and two interceptions in 16 games.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Snags interception Thursday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Puts in full practice•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Calf issue not concerning•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Sits out walk-through•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Sidelined briefly in Sunday's win•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...