Rhodes (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Rhodes saw limited playing time during Week 15's win over the Chargers due to a calf injury, but he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the veteran cornerback looks set for his usual key role in Minnesota's secondary during Monday's crucial contest against the Packers.

