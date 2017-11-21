Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Puts in full practice
Rhodes (calf) practiced fully Tuesday.
Rhodes' involvement in all drills Tuesday suggests he's in no danger of missing the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions. The Vikings may need their top cornerback to be at his best against Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is averaging 328.8 passing yards per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Calf issue not concerning•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Sits out walk-through•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Sidelined briefly in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Hurts calf Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Returns as full participant Thursday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Grabs interception in Sunday's win•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...