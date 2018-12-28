Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable for season finale
Rhodes (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Rhodes continues to manage a groin issue sustained during last week's win over the Lions, and will attempt to play through the injury for Sunday's must-win game against the Bears. Mackensie Alexander would slot into the starting lineup if Rhodes were to miss any time.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Not practicing again•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Picks up groin injury in win•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Full go for Week 14•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Ready to go Week 13•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Status to be determined in warmups•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...