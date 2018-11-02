Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable for Sunday
Rhodes (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Rhodes has been a limited participant at practice this week after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Saints, and appears on track for a return this week. If the 28-year-old is ultimately ruled out, rookie Holton Hill would again be in line for a heavy workload at cornerback.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Inactive Week 8•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Good chance to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Not practicing with foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...