Coach Mike Zimmer said Rhodes (ankle) should be able to play Week 15 against the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rhodes left this past Sunday's 20-7 win over the Lions in the third quarter and ended up with just 29 of 65 offensive snaps (41 percent). The veteran cornerback will likely be monitored closely during the upcoming practice week. Rhodes has struggled at times in coverage this year, allowing 9.7 yards per target and four touchdowns. If he's unable to play against the Charger, Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes (oblique), if healthy, will see hefty upticks in usage.