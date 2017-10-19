Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Returns as full participant Thursday
Rhodes was dealing with a shoulder injury but was a full participant at the Vikings' practice on Thursday.
Rhodes practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday but the shoulder issue appears to have been nothing too serious. The 27-year-old looks all set for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens at this point.
