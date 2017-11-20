Rhodes had two tackles in Sunday's win over the Rams. He left briefly in the first half due to a calf injury, but returned to play 45 of the defense's 59 snaps.

Rhodes allowed receivers to catch two of three targets directed at him, but he's still holding opposing receivers to a 61 QB Rating, which is 14th best among all NFL cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

