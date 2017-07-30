Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Signs five-year extension
Rhodes has agreed to a five-year extension with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Rhodes could potentially make up to $78 million over the duration of the next six years, with incentives built in depending on his performance. He's locked in a guaranteed $41 million, however, and is now the third highest paid cornerback in the league. It's a well-deserved reward for Rhodes, who's coming off a 2016 campaign where he had 52 tackles, 11 passes defensed, a career-high five interceptions and a forced fumble. He'll be locked in as the team's No. 1 corner and should be plenty motivated for the upcoming campaign after the organization showed its confidence in him with the extension.
