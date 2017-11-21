Rhodes (calf) did not participate at the Vikings' walk-through Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rhodes sat out a total of 14 defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Rams after injuring his calf in the first half. The Vikings could just be expressing caution with short turnaround to the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions, but his practice reps Tuesday and Wednesday should provide a bit more clarity.

