Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Snags interception Thursday
Rhodes posted a season-high five solo tackles, two pass breakups and one interception Thursday against the Lions.
Rhodes helped seal Thursday's win with his interception under the three-minute mark of the game. It was just Rhodes' second pick of the season, though, and his inconsistency makes it tough to see him as a weekly IDP threat.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Puts in full practice•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Calf issue not concerning•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Sits out walk-through•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Sidelined briefly in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Hurts calf Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Returns as full participant Thursday•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...