Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Strong in coverage Sunday
Rhodes had seven total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
After an underwhelming season in 2018, Rhodes as back to his shutdown coverage ways. Rhodes covered Julio Jones on 70 percent of his snaps and limited him to one target and no receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Participates in offseason practice•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Not playing Week 17•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable for season finale•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Not practicing again•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Picks up groin injury in win•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Full go for Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...