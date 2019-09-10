Rhodes had seven total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

After an underwhelming season in 2018, Rhodes as back to his shutdown coverage ways. Rhodes covered Julio Jones on 70 percent of his snaps and limited him to one target and no receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.

