Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Suffers sprained ankle
Rhodes (ankle) suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's win over the Jets, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rhodes had appeared to have suffered a significant injury, but coach Mike Zimmer downplayed the severity of the star cornerback's injury saying it "doesn't seem like a big deal." It's great news for the Vikings' defense if Rhodes, who remains one of the best cornerbacks in the league, will not be required to miss extended time due to the injury. The veteran's participation in practice in Week 8 remains worth monitoring.
