Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Two picks in All-Pro season
Rhodes produced 56 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions across 16 games in 2017.
Although he wasn't a huge factor in IDP circles, Rhodes put together a brilliant 2017 campaign that ultimately earned him first-team All-Pro honors. As strong as he was against the pass, Rhodes was also a force in run support, grading out as Pro Football Focus' 17th ranked cornerback in that department (out of 121 qualifiers). Under contract with the Vikings for another five seasons thanks to the extension he signed last summer, Rhodes will return to Minnesota in 2018 as one of the best players at his position. However, fantasy owners will need to avoid overvaluing him based on his reputation, since his statistical production doesn't truly reflect his on-field worth.
