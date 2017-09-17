Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Will play Sunday
Rhodes (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Rhodes was limited Thursday and Friday as the Vikings elected to play it safe with their top cornerback's health heading into Week 2, but he'll ultimately be able to play through the hip issue in Pittsburgh. Mackensie Alexander would be next in line for additional snaps across from Trae Waynes if Rhodes were to re-injure his hip.
