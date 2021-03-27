Woods signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Vikings on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Woods figures to step right in as the starting safety opposite Harrison Smith as part of a reconfigured Vikings secondary. The fourth-year safety piled together 70-plus tackles for the Cowboys each of the last two seasons but was a net negative when it came to pass coverage. It's perhaps telling that despite having a need at both safety spots the Cowboys opted to bring in two new starters for their defense, jettisoning the three-year starter without so much of an offer.