Woods recorded 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
Woods tied for the team lead in tackles and did not leave the field for any defensive snaps. He has been very productive in coverage to start the season, logging three defended passes and an interception. Sunday's performance marked his highest tackle total in a contest on the campaign.
