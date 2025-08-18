Valladay is in line to sign with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The running back spent time on the Jets' and Saints' practice squads last season and stuck with New Orleans through June, when he was waived. Valladay has never played on an offensive snap in his career and last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 with the Jets. The Minnesota running back depth chart is led by veteran Aaron Jones and free-agent signing Jordan Mason, but it does thin out after that, giving Valladay perhaps a fighting chance of earning a roster spot.