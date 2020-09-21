Ngakoue had three total tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss and two QB hits in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

After playing just 44 of 78 snaps on defense last week without a sack in his Minnesota debut, Ngakoue played 54 for the defense's 73 snaps and was much more disruptive in the pass rush. His improvement was about the only positive for a defense that struggled for a second consecutive game.