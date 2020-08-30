The Vikings acquired Ngakoue from the Jaguars on Sunday in exchange for 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ngakoue's move to Minnesota ends his prolonged dispute with the Jaguars, whom he told back in the spring that he had no intention of signing a long-term deal. Jacksonville instead placed a $17.8 million franchise tag on Ngakoue, who hadn't signed the tender nor reported to training camp. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the 25-year-old will sign a restructured one-year deal worth around $12 to 13 million, which would then allow Minnesota to begin negotiations on a long-term deal with the defensive end beginning in 2021. At least for this season, the addition of Ngakoue bolsters a Minnesota defensive line that also includes pass-rushing ace Danielle Hunter, who had been missing practice time of late. Ngakoue is coming off a a 2019 season in which he logged 41 tackles and eight sacks. He's also forced 14 fumbles across the past four years, good for fourth-most in the NFL during that span.