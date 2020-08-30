Ngakoue signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Vikings on Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The Vikings acquired Ngakoue from Jacksonville on Sunday in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick. The 25-year-old is taking nearly a $6 million pay cut in Minnesota this season, as he could have played under the $17.8 million franchise tag had he made up with the Jaguars. That said, the Vikings agreed to negotiate a long-term deal with Ngakoue beginning in 2021, so the star defensive end should still be in line to receive his desired payday eventually.