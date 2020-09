Ngakoue did not have a tackle or a sack and just one quarterback hurry in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Ngakoue wasn't a starter on the first play of the game for the defense and played just 44 of the offense's 78 snaps. The Vikings eased him into action after he was traded from Jacksonville just two weeks before the team's first game. And while the Packers focused on short passes to limit Minnesota's pass rushers, Ngakoue still underwhelmed in his Vikings debut.