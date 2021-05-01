The Vikings selected Davidson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 168th overall.

Davidson dominated Division II defenders in 2019, racking up 40 receptions, 894 yards and 15 touchdowns, but his collegiate career was cut short as the 2020 season was cancelled for Central Missouri. The 22-year-old also was also a relatively solid punter, earning first-team All-MIAA honors as both a punter and tight end in 2019. That being said, he's incredibly raw as a route runner and likely will take some time before he's able to make an impact even in two tight end sets.