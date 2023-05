The Vikings signed Ojile as an undrafted free agent Wednesday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.

Ojile participated in the Vikings rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn an extended look. The Minnesota native played tight end at University of Minnesota-Duluth and totaled 25 receptions for 289 yards and five touchdowns while rushing 12 time for 53 yards and three additional scores, but he's listed as a fullback on Minnesota's roster.