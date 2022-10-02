Smith (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Saints.
Smith was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup in London, but he will take the field against Andy Dalton. New Orleans is operating with a depleted offense, as Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Michael Thomas (foot) are both out, not to mention Jameis Winston (back). That should put Smith in good position for success even if his reps end up being limited.
