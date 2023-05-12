Smith has been traded to the Browns along with a 2025 sixth-round and seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round and 2025 fifth-round pick, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Smith's contract was apparently a key element in this trade for Minnesota along with the Browns' need on defense. He will go from a 3-4 defense in Minnesota to a 4-3 in Cleveland. The veteran returned to form in 2022 during his lone season with the Vikings by accumulating 44 tackles (32 solo) including 10 sacks and a career-high five passes defended.