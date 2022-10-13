Smith (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Vikings' injury report Thursday.
Smith logged his first full practice since picking up a knee injury at some point following Minnesota's Week 3 win over Detroit. The pass rusher played 35 defensive snaps in Sunday's game against the Bears, but he was still limited during practice Wednesday. Smith has recorded 3.5 sacks over five games this season, and he should have a solid opportunity to increase this sack total against Miami in Week 6, now that he appears to be fully healthy again.
