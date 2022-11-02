Smith recorded seven tackles, including three sacks, and one pass defensed during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals.

Although Smith was temporarily forced out of Sunday's contest with a knee issue, that didn't stop him from wreaking havoc on Arizona's offensive line en route to seven tackles and an impressive three sacks. The veteran is now tied with Matthew Judon as the NFL's sack leader with 8.5, despite having played one fewer game. Smith will look to keep momentum churning Sunday in Washington.