Smith (personal) is inactive for Sunday's regular season finale against Chicago, Andrew Kramer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Smith traveled with the team but did not warm up and will not play. The Vikings may be playing it safe with Smith's health ahead of the playoffs.
