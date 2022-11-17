Smith (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith has now logged back-to-back limited sessions to open Week 11 prep, after he sustained a knee contusion during last Sunday's win over the Bills. The veteran pass rusher will have one more opportunity Friday to ramp back up to full speed, otherwise he'll carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. If Smith is unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend, then D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones would be in line for additional snaps.
