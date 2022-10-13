Smith (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Smith managed to suit up for Sunday's win against Chicago despite being limited with a knee injury for the second week in a row. The 30-year-old linebacker also saw his snap share jump back up in Week 5, playing 74 percent on Minnesota's defensive snaps compared to just 39 percent in Week 4. Smith has recorded 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks through his first five games with the Vikings, and he should continue to be an effective pass rusher if he can stay healthy moving forward.
