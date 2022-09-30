Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Saints.
Smith didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned as a limited participant Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 4. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith got reps in team period and did a little bit of everything during his limited session, and while the pass rusher is trending in the right direction, he's going to be a true game-time call ahead of Sunday's 9:30 AM ET kickoff. If Smith is ruled out, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones and Luiji Vilain would be candidates for increased snaps opposite of Danielle Hunter.
More News
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Records sack in team debut•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Ready to make impact in Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Precautionary absence Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Za'Darius Smith: Not signing with Ravens•