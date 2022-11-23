Smith (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Smith was limited at practice Monday and Tuesday, but he was a full participant Wednesday and will be available for the Vikings' matchup against New England. Over the last four games, he's tallied 15 tackles (12 solo), including four sacks, and four pass defenses.
