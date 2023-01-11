Smith isn't listed on the Vikings injury report Wednesday.
Smith was inactive for the Vikings' regular-season finale due to personal reasons, but it appears he's back with the team and should suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants. In his first season with Minnesota, Smith has recorded 10 sacks across 16 appearances.
