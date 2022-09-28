Smith (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith played a season-high 61 defensive snaps during the team's Week 3 win over the Lions, but he presumably picked up a knee issue as well. His absence Wednesday is concerning, especially given he's coming of a season-long back injury, but the veteran pass rusher will still have two more opportunities to practice before Minnesota needs to make a decision on his status for Week 4.
More News
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Records sack in team debut•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Ready to make impact in Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Precautionary absence Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Za'Darius Smith: Not signing with Ravens•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Back for second stint in Baltimore•