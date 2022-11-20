Smith (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has yet to miss a game this season and is on track to maintain that streak in Week 11, but fantasy managers in IDP leagues should still confirm the linebacker's status before locking him into lineups. The Vikings don't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET, so ideally, Minnesota will release further context on Smith's status before the first wave of games Sunday.