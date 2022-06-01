Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith wasn't at Wednesday's practice for precautionary reasons regarding an undisclosed injury, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

After a deal with the Ravens fell through due to undisclosed reasons, Smith opted to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings this offseason. The former All-Pro pass rusher was limited to just two appearances last year due to a back issue, so while his absent was dubbed precautionary, there's already major concerns about his health heading into 2022.