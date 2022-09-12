Smith had a sack and two total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Smith missed nearly the entire 2021 campaign due to a back injury and had a four-year deal with the Ravens fall through this offseason due to an issue with his physical. He looked back to his prior Pro Bowl form, but the key for the Vikings will be how long he can stay healthy.
