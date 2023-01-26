Over 16 regular-season games in 2022, Smith accumulated 44 tackles (32 solo), including 10 sacks, and a career-high five passes defended in his first campaign with the Vikings.

Smith played all but one regular-season game in 2022 after he missed nearly all of the 2021 campaign with Green Bay while recovering from back surgery. The 30-year-old edge rusher was still limited to his fewest number of defensive snaps (735) since the 2018 season, as he regularly appeared on the weekly injury report while dealing with a knee issue. While his production also slowed with just one-half sack over the final eight weeks of the regular season, he did log double-digit sacks for the third time in his career. Smith formed an effective pass-rushing duo in his first season alongside Danielle Hunter (10.5 sacks). However, it's unclear if this pairing will be kept together since the Vikings are currently $24.5 million over the cap heading into 2023.