Smith (knee) was a limited participant in practice Monday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
Smith was dealing with the injury heading into Sunday's loss against the Cowboys, but he did play through it. Considering the team only held a walkthrough, his limited participation is just an estimate. However, If Smith is unable to play Thursday against the Patriots, D.J. Wonnum would likely be inline for extra opportunities.
