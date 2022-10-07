Smith doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Smith was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. The star pass rusher was listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 4 win over the Saints due to the same issue and played a season-low 39 percent of the defensive snaps. Given he doesn't have an injury designation this week, it's safe to assume Smith won't be on a snap count during Sunday's divisional matchup.
