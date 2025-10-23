default-cbs-image
Scott (wrist) is listed as active Thursday at the Chargers.

Scott emerged from this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles with a wrist injury and then logged a pair of limited walkthroughs before the Vikings tagged him as questionable for Week 8 action. While he'll be available to Minnesota's backfield, he'll be welcoming back Aaron Jones (hamstring) for the first time since Week 2 after the veteran was activated from IR and now is active for Thursday's game. Scott very well could be the third RB behind Jordan Mason and Jones moving forward.

